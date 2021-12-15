#Open journalism No news is bad news

US Navy uses laser weapon to destroy floating target in Gulf of Aden

The US Navy believes the laser can be used to destroy drone boats filled with bombs which are deployed by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

By Press Association Wednesday 15 Dec 2021, 9:32 PM
1 hour ago 11,695 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5631576
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE US NAVY announced that it tested a laser weapon and destroyed a floating target in the Middle East.

The system could be used to counter bomb-laden drone boats deployed by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The test on Tuesday saw the USS Portland test-fire its Laser Weapon System Demonstrator at the target in the Gulf of Aden, the body of water separating East Africa from the Arabian Peninsula.

The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet described the laser as having “successfully engaged” the target in a statement. Previously, the Portland used the laser to bring down a flying drone in May 2020.

The Gulf of Aden sits along the southern coast of war-torn Yemen, which has been at war since Iranian-backed Houthi rebels seized its capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 but the stalemate conflict has dragged on for years, becoming the world’s worst humanitarian disaster and killing an estimated 110,000 people.

The war also has bled into the surrounding waterways, like the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the sea to the Gulf of Aden.

These waterways lead to the Suez Canal and onto the Mediterranean Sea, making them crucial for international shipping and global energy supplies.

The Houthis have deployed drone boats into these waters, which can be piloted remotely and sent up to a target before detonating. These boats are suspected of being built with Iran’s help.

Emirati officials in 2018 showed off footage they described as coming from a drone boat computer that had Iranians building components for the boat’s guidance system, with a hat visible in the background of one picture bearing the symbol of Iran’s hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Iran has denied arming the Houthis, though United Nations experts, independent analysts and Western nations point to evidence showing Tehran’s link to the weapons.

The Portland, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, has its home port in San Diego. The ship is deployed as part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group that’s now in the Mideast.

Press Association

