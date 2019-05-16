This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 16 May, 2019
'Potential threat to life': Laser pen warning issued by Belfast Airport

There were five laser pen incidents over a recent eight-day period.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 16 May 2019, 5:12 PM
Image: Shutterstock/donatas1205
BELFAST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT has issued a warning against pointing laser pens at aircraft after a recent increase in attacks.

Over a recent eight-day period, there were five laser pen incidents which the airport has said is of major concern. 

Laser pens can cause temporary blindness if they are directed at crews in aircraft cockpits, the airport said. 

Belfast International Airport Operations Director, Alan Whiteside, has appealed to the public to report incidents to the PSNI.

“Aircraft crew are responsible for the lives of every passenger on board and any disruption to cockpit operations is simply unacceptable,” Whiteside said. 

“Those who point laser pens at aircraft need to be apprehended and processed through the courts. Their actions are irresponsible and a potential threat to life.”

Whiteside added that “the full weight of the law” should be used to “get this reckless behaviour stamped out”. 

“Five recent incidents in the Glengormley, Cloughfern, Newtownabbey, Jordanstown and North Shore areas are five too many,” he said. 

“Airlines share our concern and want to see an end to this activity which is not some innocent game but a determined effort to cause injury and disruption.”

