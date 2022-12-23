Poll: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THERE ARE LONG queues outside many shops and supermarkets today as people finish their Christmas shopping.
The annual last-minute rush is well underway across the country.
If you are sitting smugly at home, congratulations.
But if you’re bracing the festive shopping elements today or tomorrow, godspeed.
We want to know: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?
