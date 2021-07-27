#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 27 July 2021
Advertisement

Last missing person from Miami building collapse identified

98 were killed when the residential building collapsed last month.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Jul 2021, 8:43 AM
19 minutes ago 1,787 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5506751
Rescue teams working at the residential building collapse site last week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Rescue teams working at the residential building collapse site last week.
Rescue teams working at the residential building collapse site last week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AUTHORITIES IN SURFSIDE, Florida yesterday identified the last missing person from the partial collapse of a residential condo building last month.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine-Cava said that 98 deaths have now been confirmed. 

“Today, I can report that because of these sustained heroic efforts, the last remaining missing person has now been accounted for and identified,” she said. 

“98 victims have now been identified, including 97 victims who were recovered in the collapse and one person that passed away in the hospital.”

While all the unidentified victims have been found, Levine-Cava said police were continuing to search for evidence and human remains among the tons of debris from the building, which were transferred to a warehouse.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South building partially collapsed in the early morning of 24 June facing the ocean in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

Firefighters worked for weeks at the scene of the disaster, until winding up their efforts last Friday.

Except for a teenager rescued hours after the tower collapsed, they found no survivors in the rubble of the building and soon focused on recovering human remains.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Miami-Dade police said yesterday that the last identified victim was Estelle Hedaya, 54. Her brother told The New York Times she had recently moved to Florida from New York.

Just over a month after the disaster, the exact reason for the collapse remains unknown, although preliminary findings have shown some of the building’s structure appeared degraded.

The rest of the building had to be evacuated after the disaster, and authorities demolished it on July 4, considering it to be a danger to the search and rescue teams.

- AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie