Sofa Watch: The Late Late is Not Enough (for Daniel Craig)

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the evenings getting darker, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and enjoy some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Daniel Craig might have No Time to Die but he does, however, have a few minutes to chat with Ryan about the upcoming James Bond film.

Calling in from London Craig will be telling Tubridy about saying goodbye to the iconic role after 15 years.

Craig was recently made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy to commemorate his time as the world’s most famous secret agent. Montrose hasn’t gone that far but is instead treating us to a selection of James Bond theme classics.

Fresh from her record-breaking success in the Solheim Cup, Cavan golfer Leona Maguire will be in the studio this evening to chat about getting into the zone for golf’s most prestigious competitions and what it’s like having former One Direction member Niall Horan as part of her management team.

She’s certainly going in the right direction. If you missed the 26-year-old’s stellar performance at the Solheim Cup, she won more points than any other rookie in the history of the competition, and recorded two victories over world No1 Nelly Korda.

Abuse survivor Charlene Masterson will be in the studio to talk about the work she is doing to help other survivors of abuse. She waived her anonymity earlier this year after her father was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Masterson said at the time of sentencing that she was “determined” to not let it destroy the rest of her life and encouraged others to speak out about abuse.

Also on tonight are comedy duo The 2 Johnnies who’ll be chatting about their new show and making a “special announcement”.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One NI, 10.45pm

After a long summer hiatus, Graham and his red chair are back on our screens tonight, kicking off the show’s 29th season.

This is good news for Norton fans, but even better news for Irish Bond fans out there. Tonight’s show is No Time to Die special, which means more Craig content.

Other stars of the upcoming film – Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, and Lashana Lynch – will join Grahamand Daniel, along with musical guest Ed Sheeran.

We’re 99% sure Sheeran’s presence is unrelated to the film, though we all remember that episode of Game of Thrones.