Sofa Watch: The best of Dave Grohl, and the Late Late Jerusalema challenge

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It’s Friday nights like these you truly learn to live again. Well not really, but an interview with the Foo Fighters frontman might help distract you from our collective crisis.

Dave Grohl joins Ryan to discuss the band’s new album and everything Irish it seems, which will come as no surprise.

Grohl will be chatting about his memories of Nirvana’s 1991 gig at Sir Henry’s in Cork, his high points from headlining Slane Castle in 2015, and his discovery that ‘all Irish women look like his mother’. Mrs Grohl’s Irish ancestry is no doubt the best of Dave.

Ryan also will speak to Lynsey Bennett, the 32-year-old mother-of-two from Longford, who this week settled her case against the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

Ms Bennett, who has two young daughters, had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016, but each time was told they were negative. Eleven months after getting the all-clear in 2016, she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer, requiring a hysterectomy. In 2018, her cancer returned and she is now seriously ill.

PE teacher Emer O’Neill will discuss her role as the newest múinteoir on RTÉ’s Home School Hub, her plans for keeping kids moving, the importance of diversity on Irish television screens, and her battle to overcome racial abuse.

Ronan Keating will also be on to chat about the challenges and rewards of making music over the past year, welcoming a new addition to his family, and whether life really is a rollercoaster.

In case you missed it during the week, gardaí were dancing across the country as part of an online trend known as the Jerusalema challenge. They were challenged to dance along to the South African house song Jerusalema by the Swiss police after officers there showed off their own moves last month.

Late Late producers said they too have “a special number in-store that viewers won’t want to miss”. No word on who’ll be taking part but it may play out like an episode of Dancing with the Staff.

Plus, The Riptide Movement will perform their single, It All Works Out.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

If Dave Grohl‘s first appearance tonight left you wondering if anything could ever be this good again, wonder no more. He’s also among Graham’s guest tonight, promoting the new album Medicine at Midnight.

Also joining Graham tonight: actress Felicity Kendal, making her musical theatre debut in Anything Goes; star of the hit Netflix drama Bridgerton Brit Regé-Jean Page; Sister Michael in Derry Girls, Siobhan McSweeney, new host of The Great Pottery Throw Down; and comic Alan Carr who is taking over as host of Interior Design Masters on BBC Two.

Music tonight is courtesy of Jessie Ware, who performs her new single Remember Where You Are.

Across the pond

The Democratic-led US House voted yesterday to discipline conservative first-term congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and endorsed violence. Eleven Republicans defied their party to join all voting Democrats in disciplining Greene, whose alarming actions before she ran for office included posting video of herself harassing a teen school shooting survivor and casting doubt on the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert put the madness to music if you need a reminder of the story so far.

Taylor Greene tried to walk back on some of her more outlandish claims during the week, but Jimmy Kimmel kept the receipts.

Ahead of leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady had time to read some mean tweets. He draws the line when one Twitter user comes for his dog.

Meanwhile, Seth Meyers caught up with Post Malone who told him about the underground bunker currently under construction at his home in Utah. He recently moved to the state for some privacy away from prying eyes in Los Angeles.

From the archives

After the final episode of BBC’s Perfect Planet last weekend, there will likely be a David Attenborough shaped-hole you’re looking to fill.

Here’s the naturalist back in 1981 discussing some of the more dangerous experiences he has been in (up until that point) and meeting tribes who have never had any contact with the outside world.