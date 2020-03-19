This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 March, 2020
A step-by-step demo of being tested for coronavirus - and Daniel O'Donnell: Tomorrow's Late Late line-up announced

It’ll be another coronavirus-themed Late Late tomorrow night.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 9:21 PM
29 minutes ago 7,224 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051979
Ryan Tubridy hosts tomorrow night's show.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File. Ryan Tubridy hosts tomorrow night's show.
File. Ryan Tubridy hosts tomorrow night's show.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FOR THE SECOND week in a row, there’ll be no audience in attendance as Ryan Tubridy hosts RTÉ’s flagship The Late Late Show tomorrow evening.

The presenter will hear from the frontline emergency staff who’ve been working tirelessly at the coalface of the public health crisis brought about by coronavirus from 9.35pm tomorrow.

And, as testing centres are rolled out around the country, The Late Late Show will feature a step-by-step demonstration of what is involved in being tested for Covid-19.

In studio, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will answer questions submitted by viewers about the financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan will also provide the latest update on the development of the virus in Ireland.

Also on the bill are Munter rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih. From their home in Cork, they’ll introduce their newborn baby son Matthew to the world.

They were on the Late Late just two months ago, and viewers raised nearly €700,000 in memory of their daughter Emmeline.

Furthermore, the following guests will be speaking to Tubridy from a number of different locations:

  • Actor, author and comedian Stephen Fry
  • Country music star Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella
  • Musician Sharon Corr
  • Restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

