Yeehaw! The Late Late Show's Country Music special will return tomorrow night

GET YOUR BROWN boots out tomorrow for the return of The Late Late Country Music special for the first full show since 2019.

Ryan Tubridy, hosting his last country special as host of the Late Late, will be joined by country music stars tomorrow night where one of them will be inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame.

Tubridy will be joined by Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan, Philomena Begley, Derek Ryan, TR Dallas and more.

The lineup also includes country singing teenager Caillín Joe from Tyrone who sang Take Me Home, Country Roads on last year’s Late Late Toy Show.

Described by Tubridy as “a huge country star of the future, if not now” the show will feature Caillín Joe performing a Glen Campbell classic.

Daniel O’Donnell and Philomena Begley, who have previously been inducted into the Irish Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as Cliona Hagan and Nathan Carter are set to unveil a new project on tomorrow’s show.

It’s understood they’ll be paying tribute to the king of Irish country music, Big Tom, who was the first person in the country music hall of fame.

Ryan Tubridy said: “This Late Late Country Music special will be my final one at the helm. It all started out really when I was not long in the job as the presenter of The Late Late Show and when driving around the country, I kept seeing posters of gigs of different country stars and it was a world that I wasn’t familiar with. And so, it began…

“I quickly learned that it was a world that brought people together and while I will miss seeing everybody on an annual basis, I have made a lot of friends in the country music world, and that has been my privilege.”

Some of the leading female artists in the industry will give a country twist to the number one song in the Irish charts at the moment, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, while other guests will perform hits from Dolly Parton, The Bellamy Brothers and Garth Brooks, as well as some Irish originals.

During the course of the night one of the show’s audience members (possibly in bootcut jeans) will get the surprise of their lives, RTÉ have said.