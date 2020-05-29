Sofa Watch: President Higgins, Saoirse Ronan, and Sinead O'Connor lead tonight's Late Late line up

WE’RE NOW ELEVENTY weeks into staying at home as much as possible, so another weekend on the couch is to be expected by now.

Although there’s no shortage of content to stream online, sometimes you just want to hear a familiar face talk about their time in lockdown, or discuss some Hollywood gossip.

Here’s our latest round up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Last Late Late

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Before Ryan winds up the Late Late for the summer he’ll be catching up with some key workers from frontline services including nurses, doctors, nursing home staff, and paramedics who have played a vital role in the battle against Covid-19.

Tubridy headed over to Áras an Uachtaráin during the week for a pre-recorded chat with President Michael D Higgins which will air during tonight’s show.

Leading tonight’s lineup of Irish talent is Sinéad O’Connor who will be back in the studio for another performance, as will sean-nós singer Sibéal Ní Chasaide.

There will be a touch of Hollywood on the show, with Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell joining the show from their respective homes.

Robbie Keane will also join Tubs to discuss how his experience of the pandemic inspired him to fundraise for those working in hospitals around Ireland.



Virtual Sofa

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 10.45pm

On tonight’s show, Graham Norton will be chatting via video link with Captain America himself, Chris Evans. He’ll be chatting about his new miniseries, Defending Jacob.

The series, on Apple TV Plus, sees Evans play an assistant district attorney whose 14-year-old son is accused of murdering his classmate. The show co-stars Michelle Dockery, of Downton Abbey fame, who will also join Norton for a chat.

Also promoting a new show on Apple’s streaming platform is Josh Gad. Best known as the voice of Olaf in Frozen, his new animated musical sitcom Central Park is from the creators of Bob’s Burgers.

Comedian Michaela Coel will be on to talk about her new BBC drama I May Destroy You, while Mullingar’s Niall Horan will also join Graham to provide some musical relief.

Lastly, Graham has teased a special appearance from Lady Gaga who will no doubt be plugging her newly released album, Chromatica.

US catch-up

Over in the realm of US chat shows, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver are all on annual leave, leaving Jimmy Kimmel to hold down the fort.

Kimmel chatted with Lisa Kudrow about her new Netflix series Space Force co-starring Steve Carell (it’s streaming now).

He was also conveniently joined by his next-door neighbour, actress Dakota Johnson. In their chat over a bush, Johnson side-steps Kimmel’s queries about her grandmother’s big cat collection. Before there was Joe Exotic, there was Tippi Hedren.

Archives

If you’ve been enjoying FX’s new political drama, Mrs America, or are intending to watch it when it airs on BBC2 at some point this year, then you might appreciate the archival gold littered throughout YouTube.

The show recounts the feminist movement’s quest to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment during the 1970s and the unexpected backlash led by conservative Phyllis Schlafly – portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the show.