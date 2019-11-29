This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They need a voice': Tubridy 'made it his mission' to include homeless children in Toy Show

The show this year is inspired by the world of Disney’s Frozen and the emphasis will be on families’ traditions of gathering together to watch it.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Nov 2019, 6:00 AM
19 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4910018
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

“SANTA FINDS EVERYONE.”

Ahead of tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, presenter Ryan Tubridy wants the almost 4,000 children living in homeless accommodation to know that they have not been forgotten.

At a preview of the set, Tubridy told TheJournal.ie that, due to the show’s “contacts in the North Pole”, it can include toys to suit every child and every budget.

“The children in Ireland, 4,000 of them, who are living where they should not be, which is in a hotel, which is disgusting and disgraceful and sad and cruel and unkind and most importantly unfair, are going to be represented on the Toy Show. I made it my mission that they would be represented,” he said.

You will not know who they are, we will not be pointing them out, but they will be there because they need to have a little voice in some way, a little escape from where they are and they’re getting that and that’s critical, because it’s not fair.

The inspiration behind this year’s show is the world of Disney’s Frozen and Tubridy revealed he will be playing the part of snowman Olaf. 

Source: Andres Poveda

He said the emphasis this year will be on family and the tradition of “gathering to watch the show as they have done for decades”.

“It’s not a picture perfect portrayal of family, because every family is different, and they come in all shapes and sizes,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter, once you are there together and are happy and surrounded by people you love, that’s what it’s all about. People of all ages, sizes and walks of life come together. I’m asking everyone to put down their phone or tablet for two hours and talk about the show with each other.”

Source: Andres Poveda

Tubridy also said there will be tributes to Gay Byrne “peppered throughout the show”. 

“I think that’s so important, I mean he started it, if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be wearing this disgusting thing today,” he joked, pointing to his Christmas jumper. “Thanks Gay, thanks for the memories.”

“We miss him like mad and that makes the show a little different this year. There’s a tinge of sadness but it’s all wrapped up in joy,” Tubridy added. 

The show airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

