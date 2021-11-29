#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 29 November 2021
Advertisement

The Late Late Toy Show Appeal is set to raise more than €6m for children's charities

The Revolut app teamed up with RTÉ this year to allow people to donate to the Toy Show appeal directly through the app.

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 29 Nov 2021, 10:48 AM
31 minutes ago 1,851 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5614876
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

THE LATE LATE Toy Show appeal is set to have raised over €6 million this year. 

Yesterday afternoon, the figure stood at about €5.45 million. Since then, Revolut co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko has donated €100,000 — and an extra €1 million in matched donations. 

A spokesperson for RTÉ said this morning that the final figure will be over €6 million, and the official number will be given later today. 

The Revolut app teamed up with RTÉ this year to allow people to donate to the Toy Show appeal directly through the app. 

In combination with Black Friday, many users experienced the app crashing on the night and were not able to donate. 

Yatsenko tweeted in response to the crash that Revolut csutomers showed “incredible support” to the charity. “Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I’ve personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend.”

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, in partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland, helped more than 600,000 children and their families across the island of Ireland last year. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The proceeds from the night are distributed among different children’s charities across the island. 

The appeal raised €6.6million in donations in 2020. Half of the proceeds were shared between three key charities; Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland and Children’s Books Ireland. The rest went to children’s charities in an open call for grants which was managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.  

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelanmedia@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie