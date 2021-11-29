The Late Late Toy Show Appeal is set to raise more than €6m for children's charities

THE LATE LATE Toy Show appeal is set to have raised over €6 million this year.

Yesterday afternoon, the figure stood at about €5.45 million. Since then, Revolut co-founder and CTO Vlad Yatsenko has donated €100,000 — and an extra €1 million in matched donations.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said this morning that the final figure will be over €6 million, and the official number will be given later today.

What an incredible support @RevolutApp customers gave to a worthy charity @RTELateLateShow! Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I've personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend via @RevolutApp up to €1M. — Vlad Yatsenko (@vyatsenko) November 27, 2021

The Revolut app teamed up with RTÉ this year to allow people to donate to the Toy Show appeal directly through the app.

In combination with Black Friday, many users experienced the app crashing on the night and were not able to donate.

Yatsenko tweeted in response to the crash that Revolut csutomers showed “incredible support” to the charity. “Granted, there were some challenges at the peek of the live campaign. So, I’ve personally donated €100K, and will also match any further donations this weekend.”

The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, in partnership with The Community Foundation for Ireland, helped more than 600,000 children and their families across the island of Ireland last year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The proceeds from the night are distributed among different children’s charities across the island.

The appeal raised €6.6million in donations in 2020. Half of the proceeds were shared between three key charities; Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation Ireland and Children’s Books Ireland. The rest went to children’s charities in an open call for grants which was managed by The Community Foundation for Ireland and Community Foundation Northern Ireland.