Wednesday 15 June 2022
154 charities to receive grants from Late Late Toy Show Appeal's €6.6 million donations

For the first time, at least one project in every county across the island of Ireland will benefit.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 6:20 AM
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

OVER 1.1 MILLION children and their families are set to benefit from donations raised during the Late Late Toy Show Appeal last year. 

In November 2021, 1.8 million viewers helped to raise over €6.6 million, which will now be used to support the work of a number of children’s charities and community groups across the island of Ireland.

154 charities will receive grants, up from 55 last year, and for the first time, at least one project in every county will benefit.

“The Irish public has simply blown us away with their generosity and kindness of spirit,” The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said.

The donations given will enrich the lives of children across our island who need it most to give them the support, care, and encouragement that they need. We want to offer a huge thank you to every single person who donated. We were truly overwhelmed with the response.

 The RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland, has said that four charities will receive transformative grants of more than €300,000.

These charities are Exchange House Ireland in Limerick, Barboró International Arts Festival for Children in Galway, Spraoi agus Spórt in Donegal and Parents Plus.

The remainder of the donations will be split amongst 150 charities across the island of Ireland, including the Jack and Jill Foundation, Barnardos, Family Carers Ireland, the ISPCC, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Children’s Books Ireland, ARC Cancer Support Services and Oscars’ Kids Ireland.  

Grants will also be given to local projects and organisations in every county to help with a diverse range of needs, including homeless in Galway, migrant supports in Cork, sexual abuse victims in Carlow, and the mental health of young people in Wicklow. 

Over £525,000 has also been awarded to 14 charities and organisations in Northern Ireland, including Kids Together Belfast, Kinship Care Northern Ireland, and Clonmore Youth Club.

The full list of organisations can be found here.

Director-General of RTÉ Dee Forbes said The Late Late Toy Show is an evening “where generations unite, and the country celebrates some incredible and inspirational children”.

“The fact that this money will impact the lives of over 1.1 million children is phenomenal and we are very grateful to everyone who gave, which is what makes all these grants possible,” she said.

CEO of the Community Foundation for Ireland Denise Charlton said: 

“From addressing essential needs, improving wellbeing to supporting creativity and play the generosity of television viewers is bringing not only vital support but also colour and joy to children, families and to wider communities. Offering support and benefit to 1.1 million lives is an incredible achievement. It is one which every viewer in every county should be proud of.”

The Community Foundation for Ireland charity works with people, families, companies, and other trusts and foundations to support a diverse range of not-for-profit organisations.

Since 2000, The Community Foundation for Ireland has awarded almost €100 million in grants. 

