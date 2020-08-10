This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 10 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late Late Toy Show applications are open - but with no details on how it will adapt to Covid-19

Host Ryan Tubridy made the announcement this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 10 Aug 2020, 11:41 AM
20 minutes ago 1,304 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171854
Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Toy Show.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Toy Show.
Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Toy Show.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RTÉ HAS ISSUED an earlier-than-usual call out to children for applications to be part of what’s likely to be a very different looking Late Late Toy Show. 

“Normally we open the floodgates in September, but we are opening the floodgates now. If you want to be on the Toy Show, if you are a child and you think ‘I can sing I can dance, I can do mimicry, I can do magic, I am the chosen one in the entertainment world’, get in touch,” Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said this morning. 

Tubridy made the call-out for audition tapes on his RTÉ Radio One show. 

“You can be introverted, extroverted, upstairs, downstairs, inside, outside, it doesn’t matter, all you have to do is be a child. Before you know it, you can be talking to our elves, and you could be on The Late Late Toy Show,” he said. 

The show, usually an annual TV highlight for children and adults alike, will probably be forced to adapt – like so many others – to the pandemic-era. 

Various episodes of the Late Late Show were forced to air without an audience earlier this year and other social distancing measures were also introduced. 

The episodes saw guests appear either via video link or from a safe distance in a near-empty studio. 

Other shows in Ireland have also had face up to the realities of the Covid-19 virus. In July, RTÉ announced that Dancing with the Stars would be cancelled for 2021 because of the pandemic, with the national broadcaster planning to bring it back in 2022. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale,” RTÉ’s Head of Entertainment John McHugh said last month. 

It remains to be seen how RTÉ and the Late Late Show will handle the frenetic Toy Show, which typically features live performances alongside a host of children demonstrating the latest toys. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie