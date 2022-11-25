Quiz: How much do you know about the Late Late Toy Show?

IT’S THAT TIME of year again folks. Christmas time has officially begun so get cosy and prepare for a night of toys, jumpers and children almost running Ryan Tubridy over in a mini-SUV.

The theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show is The Wizard of Oz. An impressive yellow brick road/Emerald City set has been put together by RTÉ’s production designers.

But don’t worry, this quiz won’t be about this year’s Toy Show.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the history of the Late Late Toy Show?

What year was the first Toy Show? 1971 1975

1983 1989 Which of these works of fiction hasn't been a theme for the Toy Show...yet? RTÉ/Screengrab Shrek Mary Poppins

The Lion King Harry Potter What animal did Pat Kenny ride onto the Toy Show set in 2002? RTÉ/Screengrab A zebra A pony

An elephant A massive dog Adam King was one of the highlights of 2020's Toy Show, charming audiences with his offer of a virtual hug and his love of space. Which astronaut did Adam meet virtually in a later episode of the show? Screengrab RTÉ John Glenn Chris Hadfield

Buzz Aldrin Felix Baumgartner In 2011, what did Ryan Tubridy joke should happen to people who send ugly jumpers to RTÉ for him to wear? Screengrab/RTÉ They should go to prison for crimes against Christmas They should be exiled

They should try again They should knit a scarf instead Which of these famous faces has never appeared as a celebrity guest on a Toy Show? Ed Sheeran Katie Taylor

Niall Horan Saoirse Ronan What year did Pat Kenny famously rip up two tickets to the Toy Show that were a prize on the Late Late? Screengrab/RTÉ 2001 2004

2010 2008 What boyband demonstrated this racing car toy with Gay Byrne? RTÉ/Screengrab Take That Boyzone

Westlife One Direction Which famous film inspired the music and set design for 2010's Toy Show? RTÉ/Screengrab Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory The Jungle Book

Which famous film inspired the music and set design for 2010's Toy Show? RTÉ/Screengrab Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory The Jungle Book

Toy Story Beauty and the Beast