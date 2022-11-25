Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 25 November 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the Late Late Toy Show?

There better be one for everyone in the audience…

46 minutes ago 3,883 Views 1 Comment

IT’S THAT TIME of year again folks. Christmas time has officially begun so get cosy and prepare for a night of toys, jumpers and children almost running Ryan Tubridy over in a mini-SUV.

The theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show is The Wizard of Oz. An impressive yellow brick road/Emerald City set has been put together by RTÉ’s production designers.

But don’t worry, this quiz won’t be about this year’s Toy Show.

Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the history of the Late Late Toy Show?

What year was the first Toy Show?
1971
1975

1983
1989
Which of these works of fiction hasn't been a theme for the Toy Show...yet?
RTÉ/Screengrab
Shrek
Mary Poppins

The Lion King
Harry Potter
What animal did Pat Kenny ride onto the Toy Show set in 2002?
RTÉ/Screengrab
A zebra
A pony

An elephant
A massive dog
Adam King was one of the highlights of 2020's Toy Show, charming audiences with his offer of a virtual hug and his love of space. Which astronaut did Adam meet virtually in a later episode of the show?
Screengrab RTÉ
John Glenn
Chris Hadfield

Buzz Aldrin
Felix Baumgartner
In 2011, what did Ryan Tubridy joke should happen to people who send ugly jumpers to RTÉ for him to wear?
Screengrab/RTÉ
They should go to prison for crimes against Christmas
They should be exiled

They should try again
They should knit a scarf instead
Which of these famous faces has never appeared as a celebrity guest on a Toy Show?
Ed Sheeran
Katie Taylor

Niall Horan
Saoirse Ronan
What year did Pat Kenny famously rip up two tickets to the Toy Show that were a prize on the Late Late?
Screengrab/RTÉ
2001
2004

2010
2008
What boyband demonstrated this racing car toy with Gay Byrne?
RTÉ/Screengrab
Take That
Boyzone

Westlife
One Direction
Which famous film inspired the music and set design for 2010's Toy Show?
RTÉ/Screengrab
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
The Jungle Book

Toy Story
Beauty and the Beast
Finally... any craic?
Níl
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron and Jane Moore

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie