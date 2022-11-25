Quiz: How much do you know about the Late Late Toy Show?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT’S THAT TIME of year again folks. Christmas time has officially begun so get cosy and prepare for a night of toys, jumpers and children almost running Ryan Tubridy over in a mini-SUV.
The theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show is The Wizard of Oz. An impressive yellow brick road/Emerald City set has been put together by RTÉ’s production designers.
But don’t worry, this quiz won’t be about this year’s Toy Show.
Tonight we’re asking you: How well do you know the history of the Late Late Toy Show?
