The top nine moments from this year's Late Late Toy Show

THIS YEAR’S LATE Late Toy Show kicked off with a bang as we were transported somewhere over the rainbow to the merry old land of Oz.

Ryan Tubridy – taking up the role of the Scarecrow – came down in a hot air balloon and joined in the singing and dancing with the munchkins before a quick change into a snowman-printed shirt.

As always, it was the kids rather than the toys that stole the show. Here are some of the highlights if you missed it.

1. Lucy the Swiftie

Aspiring singing vet Lucy from Galway was our first toy tester of the evening, though she was more excited to have a new little brother for Christmas than about any toys she might find under the tree.

She also gave us a brilliant performance of Taylor Swift’s hit Shake It Off.

Hey @taylorswift13 👋🏻 We think Lucy is a little star 🌟#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/RolNzrckNt — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

2. Billy Brady

If anyone is going to bring back the mullet, it’s seven-year-old Billy from Kildare. After declaring his hairstyle was “business in the front, party in the back”, he even gave a shout out to his hairdresser, Denise.

The young Garda-to-be finished by speeding off in his very own squadcar. Though we’re not sure whether his plan to “arrest anyone” will get off the ground.

Source: Andres Poveda

3. When Cealan met Caoimhín

Liverpool superfan Cealan Green from East Wall in Dublin said he wanted to play for Ireland in the World Cup in future. If that doesn’t work out, he’ll be a teacher.

After scoring a penalty blindfolded against Ryan, he got a surprise when he took off his blindfold to find Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher standing in goal. He even managed to score a penalty against him – something not many professional footballers can boast about.

Not only did Kelleher give him his gloves and a jersey signed by the whole squad, but he also gifted him with a trip to Anfield for him and his family to see a game.

4. Captain Áron

Áron Gibbons from Westport loves planes, and he delighted the audience by taking Ryan on a plane ride that experienced just a little bit of turbulence.

The six-year-old was over the moon when he found out that Dublin Airport were treating him to a day airside to give him the ultimate pilot experience.

5. Saoibh Lonergan

10-year-old Saoibh from Waterford delivered a good dose of sass and left Ryan in stitches as she told him about waging war on her nurse with a water gun.

After speaking about her brace and the surgery she underwent to keep her back straight, Saoibh wrote and performed her own song, Raining Rainbows, for her friends and her music teacher in Temple Street.

She got a lovely surprise when she was reunited with her friends from hospital, Ellie-Mae and Jack.

When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

They were all even more surprised, though, when Ryan announced that they would all be going to Disneyland Paris.

6. Catriona Kalogeraki

It’s fair to say that Catriona’s energy was unmatched this evening. The 10-year-old from Dublin could easily be Ryan’s new co-host.

After testing out some Harry Potter toys, which she is a big fan of, she received a special message from Emma Watson, who plays her favourite character Hermione Granger.

"You are so, special... You just try your best, you can do it." ❤️

Catriona Kalogeraki got a shout out from her idol @EmmaWatson and in turn shared a beautiful messaage about her special ability. 👏🏼#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/jPEie0fhGu — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022

Catriona also had her own special message this evening. Speaking about her autism, she declared: “I think of it as an ability. It’s actually classified as a disability but I think it’s more of an ability.”

“I just want to say a message for kids out there, if you are neurodivergent and just feel different, I just want to say that you are so so special and you are amazing.”

7. Molly and Anastasia

Best friends Molly from Limerick and Anastasia from Ukraine stole the nation’s hearts when they arrived on the show.

Source: ANDRES POVEDA

The pair told Ryan about how they became friends and that they are now living together in Limerick after Anastasia moved here from Ukraine.

We even had some counting as Gaeilge from seven-year-old Anastasia, while Molly spoke some Ukrainian. An mhaith ar fad.

8. The comedy stylings of Emmie

Emmie O’Neill from Dublin was a delight as she treated us to a cracking stand-up comedy routine.

She told the audience that she had figured out what RTÉ stands for – “Ryan Tubridy Everywhere” and praised the Irish women’s football team before stating “I heard someone say there’s a men’s team”. Shots fired.

Emmie, who turned 12 today, was shocked to find that the Irish women’s soccer team had come to the studio to wish her a happy birthday.

Fantastic for our Ireland WNT players to be part of surprising Emmie on #LateLateToyShow



Special thanks to our sponsors @AVIVAIRELAND who will ensure Emmie meets up with the 🇮🇪 squad in Oz#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/9po8tJQUTz — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 26, 2022

But her present was completed when Ryan announced that she will be travelling to Australia to watch the Women’s World Cup next year and she was invited to a training session.

9. The musical performances

There were some excellent performances throughout the show that also deserve a special mention.

From the opening Wizard of Oz number and the trad session from Cuckoo’s Nest, made up of grandmother Maureen Codd and her 14 grandchildren who she taught to play music, to Caillin Joe keeping it country and six-year-old Meadow, who belted out Peigín Leitir Mór, the talent was top class.

The Late Late Show also ran its Toy Show Appeal this year.

The money from the charity appeal is used to support children’s charities and causes around the country.

According to RTÉ, viewers have donated over €3.1 million to this year’s charity appeal so far.