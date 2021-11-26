Quiz: How well do you remember these toy crazes?

IT’S TIME TO dust off your dodgiest Christmas jumper, buy a box of Celebrations and get out the Smyths catalogue.

That’s right: The Late Late Toy Show returns to our screens tonight.

Ryan Tubridy is back to host his 13th Toy Show, which has become a staple of Irish festive television since it began way back in 1974.

The host will be chatting to children from all over the country to find out what the must-have toys are this festive season, but we thought we’d test your knowledge of the toy crazes of Christmasses past.

All of the 90s kids will remember Tamagotchis. Where were these virtual pets created? Alamy South Korea China

United States Japan Cabbage Patch Kids were at their most popular in the 1980s. What did every doll come with? Alamy A tiny cabbage A pet

A birth certificate and adoption papers A baby bottle Some would rather not remember Furby. These hamster-owls would often start talking in the middle of the night, sometimes with no batteries inside. Why were the toys reportedly banned from all US National Security Agency premises in 1999? Alamy They thought were a fire hazard They didn't allow any children's toys on their premises

They thought they were recording classified information They were just miserable These roller shoes became so popular that children were soon banned for using them in most schools and shopping centres. What were they called? Shutterstock Wheelys Heelys

Street Gliders Rollerz You weren't cool in the early 2010s if your arms weren't covered in Loom Bands. How many of these rainbow-coloured bands sold in 2013? Shutterstock Just over a million 3.5 million

7 million Nearly 10 million Fidget Spinners were originally marketed at children with ADHD and autism, but soon became a global craze. In what year did their popularity take off? Shutterstock 2015 2016

2017 2018 POGs became a craze in the 90s, but the game is said to have been first played using bottle caps in Hawaii in the 1920s. The game was named after the flavours of a fruit drink - what were they? Alamy Passionfruit, orange and guava Pineapple, orange and grape

Peach, orange and guava Papaya, orange and grape The Rubik's Cube was a "must-have" for children in the 1980s, selling over 100 million units in the first 3 years of its release. What is the current world record (held by a human as opposed to a robot) for solving the cube? Shutterstock 1.92 seconds 2.76 seconds

3.47 seconds 4.22 seconds Launched in 2006, the Nintendo Wii was an instant hit. The Wii Sports game was included with the console, but which of these sports did not feature on the game? Alamy Baseball Tennis

Golf Archery The Tickle Me Elmo doll was so popular, it led to some parents in the US brawling in the aisles to get their hands on the little red monster for Christmas in 1996. Which of these other Sesame Street characters never had a Tickle Me doll? Alamy Bert Ernie

Big Bird Cookie Monster Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Good job! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Not too bad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share