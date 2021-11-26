Quiz: How well do you remember these toy crazes?

IT’S TIME TO dust off your dodgiest Christmas jumper, buy a box of Celebrations and get out the Smyths catalogue.
That’s right: The Late Late Toy Show returns to our screens tonight.
Ryan Tubridy is back to host his 13th Toy Show, which has become a staple of Irish festive television since it began way back in 1974.
The host will be chatting to children from all over the country to find out what the must-have toys are this festive season, but we thought we’d test your knowledge of the toy crazes of Christmasses past.
