Dublin: 8 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Miriam O'Callaghan to present tonight's Late Late as Tubridy stays off due to 'persistent cough'

RTÉ confirmed the news today.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 27 Mar 2020, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 51,124 Views 56 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5059289
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RYAN TUBRIDY WILL not be presenting the Late Late Show this evening due to a “persistent cough” that has kept him from presenting his RTÉ Radio 1 programme, with the show presented instead tonight by Miriam O’Callaghan. 

An RTÉ spokesperson said that Tubridy is “adhering to best practice and staying away”.

“I’m delighted to be able to step in tonight and present the Late Late Show. We have to keep the show on the road. Best wishes to Ryan,” O’Callaghan said. 

O’Callaghan presents Prime Time on RTÉ One, as well as her own show on RTÉ Radio One every Sunday. 

This morning O’Callaghan confirmed that this would be the first time a woman has presented an episode of the Late Late Show. 

Tubridy has been missing from his RTÉ Radio 1 morning slot since Wednesday morning, when it was confirmed he was getting a “persistent cough” checked out. 

Comedian Oliver Callan has been hosting the radio show for the last three days. 

Tonight’s show, on RTÉ One at 9.35pm, will pay tribute to the frontline workers who have been fighting the spread of coronavirus. 

Following a “special opening segment”, viewers will be asked to join in a collective round of applause for frontline staff. 

In recent weeks, the Late Late Show has focused heavily on providing viewers with information and guidance on Covid-19, as well as offering some light relief from the crisis. 

Last week, Tubridy gave viewers a step-by-step guide to what Covid-19 testing looks like, while Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also answered viewers’ questions about the financial uncertainties caused by the coronavirus. 

Tonight, Hozier will play an a set live from the studio to promote an emergency appeal for the ISPCC, while League of Ireland footballer Lee Duffy will talk about his experience of contracting the coronavirus. 

With reporting from Dominic McGrath

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

