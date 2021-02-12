Sofa Watch: No Valentine's bonanza but Ryan's feeling the love with Katie Price and Drew Harris

AS ANOTHER FRIDAY night rolls around, a bit of socially distant light banter might help to break up the monotony.

With the drop in temperatures, there’s no better night to sit on the couch and watch some quality chat shows.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Late Late Valentines Special usually provides us with some well-needed comic relief, cringeworthy moments, and in some instances, comedy gold. License fees well spent.

However, the notorious Valentine’s Special won’t be the same this year. Ryan will be chatting with four hopeful singletons from the new series of First Dates Ireland about trying to find love during the pandemic instead of trying to wrangle the well-lubricated audience looking for love.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will join Ryan to speak about his tenure in charge to date, the work of the Gardaí in policing the pandemic, and the challenges facing the force over the coming months.

Former Ireland rugby head coach Joe Schmidt will be speaking about his decision to leave Ireland and return home to New Zealand last year and what life is like now living in a country with zero Covid.

Katie Price will speak with Ryan about the complex needs of her eldest son Harvey as he turns 18. Internet comedy star Stevo Timothy will also speak to Ryan about a harrowing life-changing event that made him reassess his life choices and embark on a different path.

Rising star Sorcha Richardson will be in the studio for a performance of her single, Don’t Talk About It.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 11.15pm

Joining Graham tonight: Oscar-nominated Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, in crime biopic Judas and the Black Messiah; Hollywood star Sienna Miller, talking about her surreal drama Wander Darkly; Hustle star Adrian Lester, promoting the live-streaming new play Hymn; actor Mayim Bialik (Blossom, The Big Bang Theory) starring in new Miranda-based sitcom Call Me Kat; and top comics (and husband and wife) Marcus Brigstocke and Rachel Parris.

With music from British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks, who performs her current single Caroline.

Across the pond

As Trump’s second impeachment rolls on, a large majority of Republicans remained loyal to the former president. This means a conviction, requiring a two-thirds majority in the Senate, is highly unlikely, but not impossible according to Jimmy Kimmel. He sets out the ‘longshot’ path to a conviction

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper headed to Washington DC to test the impeachment waters among Trump’s supporters, district residents, and Democratic Senators.

Cardi B told Jimmy Fallon the meaning behind her new song Up. Unlike the very literal WAP, this metaphorical single can mean whatever you want it to, although Cardi’s meaning may be relatable (to some).

Steven Yeun of Walking Dead fame spoke to Stephen Colbert about his upcoming film Minari, about a Korean-American family who moves to Arkansas. Yeun talks about his own experience as an immigrant, and how the first English words he learned were ‘don’t cry’.

And if you’re getting impatient waiting for the return of John Oliver this weekend, he told Colbert that HBO will never find out how much his team has spent on fake mascot costumes – costumes that are no longer being kept at the office because too many children were stumbling across headless mascots.

From the archives

On this day in 1999, the five-week impeachment trial of Bill Clinton came to an end, with the Senate voting to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment: perjury and obstruction of justice.

The GOP and House Speaker Newt Gingrich pushed to impeach him over the Monica Lewinsky affair, despite Republican losses in the 1998 midterms, a move Clinton said in a 2018 interview was an exercise of power.

But while Clinton fought impeachment, Lewinsky was at the centre of the media firestorm. She sat down with John Oliver two years ago to talk about her journey to becoming an anti-bullying and anti-shaming advocate.