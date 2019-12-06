This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late-night train and Dart services begin from today for the festive season

Security personnel will be on board the late night services over the coming weeks to ensure customer safety.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 6 Dec 2019, 6:00 AM
46 minutes ago 1,035 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919420
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

FROM TODAY, IRISH Rail will be running late night Dart and Commuter services every weekend in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year. 

Late night services will serve all stations on the Dart lines. They will also service the Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines. 

Irish Rail has confirmed that late night services over the Christmas period will have security personnel on board to ensure customers’ safety. 

These services will run tonight, tomorrow night, Friday and Saturday next week and the 20 and 21 December. 

The late night Dart and Commuter services that will operate on these dates are as follows: 

Maynooth Commuter

  • 12.20am and 1.55am from Dublin Pearse, serving all stations in Maynooth.

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel services

  • 11.50pm and 1.50am from Dublin Pearse, serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra and all stations from Park West Cherry Orchard to Kildare. 

Dundalk Commuter

  • 12.40am and 1.40am from Dublin Pearse, serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk. 

Dart services

  • 12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Connolly, serving all stations to Greystones. 
  • 12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Pearse, serving all stations to Howth. 

Looking at Christmas Eve, there will be a regular Intercity timetable in operation until 9pm, with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate on a Sunday timetable until 9pm. 

No services will operation across the network on Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day. 

Between 27 and 31 December, normal services will operate on Intercity with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate a Saturday timetable. 

On New Year’s Eve, a regular Intercity timetable will be in operation until 9pm with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable until 9pm. 

There will be late night services in operation after Dublin’s New Year celebrations. 

On New Year’s Day, Dart and Commuter services will operate a Sunday timetable. Intercity services will run on a weekday timetable with a few alterations. 

Irish Rail has confirmed fares will be charged at normal rates for all services over the coming weeks. 

Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will be valid on late night services. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie