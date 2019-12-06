Late-night train and Dart services begin from today for the festive season

FROM TODAY, IRISH Rail will be running late night Dart and Commuter services every weekend in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year.

Late night services will serve all stations on the Dart lines. They will also service the Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines.

Irish Rail has confirmed that late night services over the Christmas period will have security personnel on board to ensure customers’ safety.

These services will run tonight, tomorrow night, Friday and Saturday next week and the 20 and 21 December.

The late night Dart and Commuter services that will operate on these dates are as follows:

Maynooth Commuter

12.20am and 1.55am from Dublin Pearse, serving all stations in Maynooth.

Kildare Phoenix Park Tunnel services

11.50pm and 1.50am from Dublin Pearse, serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly, Drumcondra and all stations from Park West Cherry Orchard to Kildare.

Dundalk Commuter

12.40am and 1.40am from Dublin Pearse, serving Tara Street, Dublin Connolly and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk.

Dart services

12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Connolly, serving all stations to Greystones.

12.30am and 1.30am from Dublin Pearse, serving all stations to Howth.

Looking at Christmas Eve, there will be a regular Intercity timetable in operation until 9pm, with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate on a Sunday timetable until 9pm.

No services will operation across the network on Christmas Day and Stephen’s Day.

Between 27 and 31 December, normal services will operate on Intercity with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate a Saturday timetable.

On New Year’s Eve, a regular Intercity timetable will be in operation until 9pm with a few alterations. Commuter services will operate on a Saturday timetable until 9pm.

There will be late night services in operation after Dublin’s New Year celebrations.

On New Year’s Day, Dart and Commuter services will operate a Sunday timetable. Intercity services will run on a weekday timetable with a few alterations.

Irish Rail has confirmed fares will be charged at normal rates for all services over the coming weeks.

Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will be valid on late night services.