#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 2 March 2021
Advertisement

Man jailed for late night violent robbery of drunk man in Dublin city centre

Nathan Harald was on bail att he time of the attack.

By Brion Hoban Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 6,075 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5370020
Image: PA
Image: PA

A FATHER-OF-one who attacked an intoxicated man in an alley has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Nathan Harold (26) stole from the victim who had been turned away from a nightclub, punched him a number of times and stamped on him as he was leaving.

Harold of no fixed abode but previously Rathoath Avenue, Finglas pleaded guilty to robbery at Camden Place, Dublin city centre, on 22 November 2019. His 55 previous convictions include convictions for theft, possession of drugs and public order offences.

Detective Garda Joseph Heafy told John Quirke BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, Cathal Doyle had been refused entry to a nightclub due to being intoxicated and was walking home when he was approached by the accused and a woman.

Detective Garda Heafy said Harold punched Mr Doyle, knocking him to the ground. Mr Doyle next remembers being picked up off the ground by someone he knew and his phone and wallet were missing.

The court heard that Harold was on bail at the time of the offence.

Detective Garda Heafy agreed with Kate Egan BL, defending, that her client said in interview that he was strung out on Benzodiazepines at the time of the incident. He agreed that her client has expressed remorse for the incident.

Ms Egan said her client had to leave the family home after he began acting out following his parents’ separation and because his mother has a number of foster children. She said her client has been homeless on and off ever since.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Counsel said her client has one son who lives with his mother and that her client visits the house every day.

Judge Martin Nolan said it seems the accused “spotted an opportunity and decided to prey upon the unfortunate Mr Doyle”. He said he grabbed the victim, took what he wanted, punched him a number of occasions and stamped on him as he was leaving.

Judge Nolan sentenced Harold to three-and-a-half years imprisonment.

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie