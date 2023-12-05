Late night Dart and Commuter trains to run from Thursdays to Saturdays in lead up to Christmas

LATE NIGHT TRAINS will operate on Thursdays to Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas and New Years.

Irish Rail has said late night Dart and Commuter services will operate from this Thursday, 7 December, on the weekends up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

This year, late night services will expand to three nights weekly, with the addition of Thursdays.

The services will operate across the Dart network, as well as Commuter services to Maynooth, Dundalk, and to Kildare (via the Phoenix Park Tunnel).

The late night services will have security personnel on board to “ensure customer safety”, Irish Rail has said.

The full schedule of DART and Commuter services is as follows for 7 to 9 December, 14 to 16 December and 21 to 23 December:

12.30am and 1.30am from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

12.30am and 1.30am from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

12.40am and 1.40am from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

12.20am and 2am from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

11.50pm & 1.50am from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Here is the late night schedule for New Year’s Eve:

1.30am and 2.30am from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

1.30am and 2.30am from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

1.40am and 2.40am from Pearse serving Tara Street, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

1.20am and 3am from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

1.50am & 2.50am from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Full timetable details are available on the Irish Rail website and on its app.

Fares will be charged at normal rates and customers can still use Leap cards. Weekly, monthly and annual seasons tickets will be valid on the late night services.