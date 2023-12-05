Late night Dart and Commuter trains to run from Thursdays to Saturdays in lead up to Christmas

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LATE NIGHT TRAINS will operate on Thursdays to Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas and New Years.
Irish Rail has said late night Dart and Commuter services will operate from this Thursday, 7 December, on the weekends up to Christmas and after Dublin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.
This year, late night services will expand to three nights weekly, with the addition of Thursdays.
The services will operate across the Dart network, as well as Commuter services to Maynooth, Dundalk, and to Kildare (via the Phoenix Park Tunnel).
The late night services will have security personnel on board to “ensure customer safety”, Irish Rail has said.
The full schedule of DART and Commuter services is as follows for 7 to 9 December, 14 to 16 December and 21 to 23 December:
Here is the late night schedule for New Year’s Eve:
Full timetable details are available on the Irish Rail website and on its app.
Fares will be charged at normal rates and customers can still use Leap cards. Weekly, monthly and annual seasons tickets will be valid on the late night services.
