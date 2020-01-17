This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late passenger who caused bomb scare in Gatwick to try catch flight jailed

Rashidul Islam actually managed to check in for his flight before he was then arrested at the gate.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jan 2020, 10:42 PM
1 hour ago 8,940 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970300
File photo. The EasyJet flight to Marrakesh was delayed for hours.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Images
File photo. The EasyJet flight to Marrakesh was delayed for hours.
File photo. The EasyJet flight to Marrakesh was delayed for hours.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Images

AN AIRLINE PASSENGER who caused a bomb scare on his own flight because he was running late and feared he would miss it has been jailed for 16 months.

Rashidul Islam was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to communicating false information.

He was also banned from Gatwick Airport.

The 32-year-old called police 45 minutes before his easyJet flight to Marrakesh from Gatwick was due to take off after his train was cancelled and his taxi became stuck in traffic on May 4 last year.

His hoax call caused the flight to be evacuated and all 147 passengers having to be rechecked by security, costing the airline an estimated £30,000.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: “Islam anonymously called police 45 minutes before his easyJet booking from Gatwick was due to take off, warning: ‘Someone may have a bomb on the plane, you need to delay the flight’.

“The hoaxer made two further threats in the following minutes – causing crew on the 5.40pm flight to Marrakesh to be evacuated and all 147 passengers to be checked again by security.

“Luggage also had to be removed and re-screened, resulting in a three-hour delay at Britain’s second busiest airport on a bank holiday weekend.”

The spokesman continued: “Islam, who was flying to Morocco to visit his fiancee, made the bomb hoax after experiencing transport difficulties en route to the airport from Cricklewood, north London.

“Islam first ran into transport difficulty when his train to Gatwick unexpectedly terminated at St Pancras.

“He instead took a taxi from the central London station but traffic meant he would have arrived at the airport with only minutes to get through security.

“The hoax initially succeeded in giving Islam time to check in but he was arrested at the gate after police traced him as the anonymous caller.”

The flight eventually took off at 8.50pm with a new cabin crew which had to be swapped as the previous crew had exceeded their hours because of the delay.

Following his arrest, Islam told police he had panicked about missing his flight because he could not afford another ticket.

Natalie Smith, of the CPS, said: “Rashidul Islam suggests his 999 calls were simply a misguided solution to running late and not intended to cause genuine fear.

“But the bomb hoax was intended to make authorities fear there was a genuine enough threat that they needed to search the plane.

“The consequences were so serious that flight crew had to be evacuated, passengers rechecked and luggage removed – at a cost of three extra hours on the runway and £30,000 to the airline.”

Since the incident, Islam has also been sentenced to a 42-month sentence for unconnected money-laundering offences.

Smith added: “This sentence should send a message that creating a bomb scare is no trivial matter. These threats have a major impact on everyone in the airport – diverting multiple agencies from core duties such as assisting passengers, providing security or carrying out counter-terrorism checks.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie