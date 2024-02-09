Advertisement
Ireland's Ben O’Connor celebrates at the final whistle. Ben Brady/INPHO
Six Nations Report

Late try saves Ireland from shock home defeat to Italy

Seán Edogbo was the hero on a challenging night for the hosts.
8
8.8k
1 hour ago
The 42

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

U20 Six Nations

Ireland 23

Italy 22

IRELAND WERE left relieved after a 74th-minute Seán Edogbo helped them avoid a shock defeat at home to Italy.

Ben O’Connor and Evan O’Connell were the other try scorers, as Richie Murphy’s side took their run of Six Nations victories at this grade to 12 in less-than-convincing fashion

Author
The 42
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
8
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     