Late try saves Ireland from shock home defeat to Italy

The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

U20 Six Nations

Ireland 23

Italy 22

IRELAND WERE left relieved after a 74th-minute Seán Edogbo helped them avoid a shock defeat at home to Italy.

Ben O’Connor and Evan O’Connell were the other try scorers, as Richie Murphy’s side took their run of Six Nations victories at this grade to 12 in less-than-convincing fashion