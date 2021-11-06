Coronavirus: 3,685 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,685 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am today, there were 444 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 74 were receiving intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 3,903 new cases of Covid-19, 463 people with the virus in hospital and 90 in ICUs.

There have been over 3,000 Covid cases reported a day for the past three days in a row.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 56 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,492.