Coronavirus: 3,685 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 3,685 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, there were 444 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 74 were receiving intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 3,903 new cases of Covid-19, 463 people with the virus in hospital and 90 in ICUs.
There have been over 3,000 Covid cases reported a day for the past three days in a row.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said on Wednesday that there had been 56 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,492.
