Coronavirus: 242 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 67 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of 23 whom are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any further deaths due to the virus.

From today, pharmacists can begin to administer Covid-19 vaccines. Appointments can be made on the pharmacist’s websites rather than the HSE portal.

Yesterday, there were 315 new cases confirmed in Ireland. There were 62 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 22 of whom were in ICU.