Monday 5 April 2021
Coronavirus: No deaths and 320 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released in a statement today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 5 Apr 2021, 4:12 PM
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (file photo)
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 320 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

No new deaths were confirmed.

The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 238,466* and the total death toll to 4,718.

As of 2 April, 923,878 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 655,292 people have received their first dose
  • 268,586 people have received their second dose

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,466 confirmed cases reflects this.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

