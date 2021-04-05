Coronavirus: No deaths and 320 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 320 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
No new deaths were confirmed.
The latest figures from the Department of Health brings the total number of cases to 238,466* and the total death toll to 4,718.
As of 2 April, 923,878 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 655,292 people have received their first dose
- 268,586 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,466 confirmed cases reflects this.
COMMENTS (72)