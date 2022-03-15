#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
Coronavirus: 16,019 new cases and 1,047 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU

The latest figures were released by health officials today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 5:13 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Slastin
Image: Shutterstock/Slastin

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 6,284 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In addition, 9,735 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 16,019.

As of 8am this morning, 1,047 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,975 PCR-positive cases and 19,915 positive antigen tests that had been reported since Friday. 

There were 1,042 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said yesterday that the PCR-positive case numbers from Sunday were “artificially low” due to a technical issue.

It said these figures would be included in the data released today. 

