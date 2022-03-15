Coronavirus: 16,019 new cases and 1,047 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported 6,284 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In addition, 9,735 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Advertisement

It brings the combined total of Covid-19 cases reported today to 16,019.

As of 8am this morning, 1,047 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 11,975 PCR-positive cases and 19,915 positive antigen tests that had been reported since Friday.

There were 1,042 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 42 in ICU.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said yesterday that the PCR-positive case numbers from Sunday were “artificially low” due to a technical issue.

It said these figures would be included in the data released today.