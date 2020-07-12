This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: No deaths and 17 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were released by health officials this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 12 Jul 2020, 5:21 PM
1 hour ago 34,255 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148100
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a briefing this week.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a briefing this week.
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn at a briefing this week.
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening said that no further deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland in the past day. 

This leaves the total number of people in this country with the disease who have died at 1,746.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also said that a further 17 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. 

There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, warned in a statement this evening that the virus is “still out there”. 

“It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again,” Glynn said.

“Please continue to protect yourself and others – watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”

