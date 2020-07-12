Coronavirus: No deaths and 17 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening said that no further deaths of people with Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland in the past day.

This leaves the total number of people in this country with the disease who have died at 1,746.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also said that a further 17 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

There is now a total of 25,628 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting Chief Medical Officer, warned in a statement this evening that the virus is “still out there”.

“It is still in people. It only needs the smallest window of opportunity to become a major problem once again,” Glynn said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Please continue to protect yourself and others – watch out for symptoms, wash your hands and wear a face covering where appropriate. If you have any concern about symptoms, do not delay – isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately.”