Coronavirus: 1,499 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed a further 1,499 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
As of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 63 are in ICU.
Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, a total of 5,209 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.
Yesterday, 1,049 new cases of the illness were reported. A total of 310 people were in hospital with the illness, including 66 in ICU.
