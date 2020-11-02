Eight deaths and 493 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported a further 493 confirmed cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

In its latest Covid-19 update, the department has confirmed that eight more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths since the first outbreak of the virus in the North to 724.

The total number of positive cases now stands at 39,609.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés are closed in Northern Ireland until 13 November, with the exception of take-away and delivery services.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to reopen tomorrow after closing for two weeks amid a rising incidence of Covid-19.

The closures were brought in earlier this month in response to a rising incidence of cases in the North.