Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 17 August 2021
Coronavirus: 1,496 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 5:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,496 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight, 248 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 54 in ICU, according to the Department of Health. 

Yesterday, there were 1,558 cases, 262 in hospital and 51 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – 15 deaths were confirmed on 11 August, and the total number to date is 5,059.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said he understands the challenges faced by people following his advice.

“As a public health doctor, I am keenly aware of the impact the public health advice has had on all in society.

“Making the decision not to attend work or socialise if you are displaying symptoms can be very difficult. Similarly, choosing to leave a family gathering or social event because it doesn’t feel safe is hard and can cause anxiety.

“Unfortunately, the fact remains that incidence of COVID-19 in Ireland is continuing to increase,” he said. 

Holohan said that Ireland’s current 14-day incidence is 493 per 100,000, the highest it’s been since January 31, and said that incidence of disease is continuing to rise steadily in nearly all age groups and in 21 out of 26 counties.

“Last Tuesday, we were seeing an average of 3 people with COVID-19 admitted to ICU per day, today, that figure has doubled to 6 people with COVID-19 admitted to ICU per day.

“If we didn’t have vaccination our current 14-day incidence would be approximately 1,000 per 100,000 and we would be seeing up to 50 people admitted to hospital for every 1,000 cases reported. Instead, we are seeing about 20 people admitted to hospital for every thousand cases reported,” he added. 

He has pleaded with the public to keep working to “break the chains of transmission” by continuing to follow the public health advice.

He said following the guidelines was “second nature to most of us at this stage” and said that anyone showing signs of symptoms must isolate and get a test immediately.

