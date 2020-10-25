#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 October 2020
Eight deaths and 896 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Tightened restrictions are in place in the North on restaurants, personal services, and schools.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 2:09 PM
Carnlough Harbour, Antrim
Image: Shutterstock/shawnwil23
Image: Shutterstock/shawnwil23

896 NEW CASES of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland this afternoon in the latest update from the Department of Health.

The cases confirmed today bring the standing total of cases in the North to 34,105.

Additionally, the department confirmed a further eight deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 653.

The highest increase in the caseload today has been seen in Belfast, where 223 new cases have been confirmed

106 new cases have been confirmed in the district of Mid Ulster, with 100 new cases reported in Derry City and Strabane.

Currently, there are 92 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes across Northern Ireland, and 317 patients in hospitals with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

37 people with a confirmed case are in ICU.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said that the rate of increase in Covid-19 cases has slowed compared to last week, but that there has been a progressive rise in the number of Covid-19 hospital patients.

“We are now very close to peak levels experienced during wave one, and indeed some individual [health and social care] Trusts have well exceeded the level experienced by them in April,” Swann said.

Yesterday, there were six new deaths and 923 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes in Northern Ireland are closed until 13 November, except for take-away and delivery services, in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

Personal services and businesses such as hairdressers, beauty salons and tattoo parlours were also required to close.

Schools closed for two weeks on 19 October, and are due to reopen on 2 November.

Lauren Boland
