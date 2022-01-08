Covid-19: 26,122 new confirmed cases

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 26,122 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
As of 8am this morning, 917 people were in hospital with the virus, 83 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.
Yesterday, there were 21,926 new confirmed cases, 936 in hospital and 84 in ICU.
