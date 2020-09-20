#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 September 2020
Latest opinion poll shows rise in support for Sinn Féin and Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil’s approval rated dipped again in the latest Sunday Times poll.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 20 Sep 2020
Image: Niall Carson

SINN FÉIN AND Fine Gael remain by far the two most popular parties in the State with both parties opening a significant gap over Fianna Fáil. 

The latest Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes poll shows Sinn Féin is the most popular party in Ireland with 32% support – up two points over the past month. 

Fine Gael rose one percentage point to 30% support overall. 

Fianna Fáil dropped one to 19% support, a difference of 10% support given in a recent Red C Poll. 

The Green Party also dropped one to 5%. Labour remained unchanged ast 3%. The Social Democrats and Solidarity/People Before Profit are both unchanged at 1% support each. 

The poll was taken over 12 days up until last Tuesday, so will not have captured the full extent of the public’s reaction to the new Covid-19 roadmap or extra restrictions in Dublin.

Cónal Thomas
