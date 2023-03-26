Advertisement

Sunday 26 March 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin
# BUSINESS POST
Fianna Fáil and Greens support drops but Fine Gael sees small gain in latest Red C poll
The ending of the eviction ban on 31 March has been at the forefront of politics in recent weeks.
23 minutes ago

SUPPORT FOR FIANNA Fáil and the Green Party has dropped during the eviction ban controversy, while the Social Democrats has seen a boost by their new leader Holly Cairns, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll

On Wednesday evening, the Government won a vote in the Dáil on the eviction ban.

Sinn Féin had tabled a motion calling for the eviction ban to be extended to January 2024.

However, a counter motion was tabled by the Government on the issue, which was passed by 83 to 68.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan was hit with a 15 month suspension after voting against the government in the motion on the ending of the eviction ban. 

The poll, published today, suggests that Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have seen their support drop in recent weeks. 

Fianna Fáil had jumped by two points in last month’s poll, but those gains were short lived with the party back to a support level of 15% now. 

The Green Party’s support is down by one point to 3%.

The third party in the Government’s coalition, Fine Gael, has seen its support rise by one percentage point to 22% in this poll. 

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the poll, remaining on a support level of 31%. 

Following the uncontested election of Holly Cairns as the Social Democrats new leader, the party’s support is up by two points to 6%. 

The other results are as follows: 

  • Labour – 4
  • Solidarity-PBP – 3
  • Aontú – 2
  • Independents/Others – 12 (-1)

Red C interviewed a sample of 1,005 adults aged 18+ between 17 and 22 March. 

