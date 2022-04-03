Sinn Féin remains in the lead as most popular party among voters, new poll shows

File image of Mary Lou McDonald in her office at Leinster House, Dublin in December 2021.

File image of Mary Lou McDonald in her office at Leinster House, Dublin in December 2021.

SINN FÉIN IS more than 10 points above other parties in popularity and Taoiseach Micheál Martin maintains the highest leadership approval rating, according to a new opinion poll from the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks.

The newspaper reported the findings of its latest opinion poll putting Sinn Féin in the lead with 33% of support, up two points on its position last month.

Fine Gael is running in second place on 22%, an increase of one point on March.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil’s support has reduced by two percentage points to 18%. The party had risen by three points in last month’s poll.

Coming in last place among the coalition parties is the Green Party with 3%, a drop of one point on last month.

The Sunday Independent poll also asked people for approval ratings of the party leaders.

Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin remains the most popular of the party leaders with an approval rating of 4.3 out of 10. This fell by 0.4 on his March result.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has overtaken Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar in these ratings.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

McDonald is on 4.1 out of 10 among voters to the poll and Varadkar is on 3.8 out of 10.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has a ranking this month of 2.1 out of 10.

The newspaper said the sample size for the poll was 1,135 people.