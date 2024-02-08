Advertisement
Ryan Tubridy's former radio slot loses listeners in latest audience figures

RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland remains the most listened to radio programme, with 486,000 listeners.
28 minutes ago

RYAN TUBRIDY’S FORMER radio slot has lost 4,000 listeners in the latest audience figures.

New JNLR numbers detail listenership numbers for radio shows across Ireland and their share of the market.

RTÉ’s 9am slot, formerly held by Ryan Tubridy, has lost 4,000 listeners in the latest numbers, though still retains 343,000 a day.

RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland remained the most listened to radio programme, with 486,000 listeners.

The News at One has 306,000 listeners, Liveline has 303,000, and Drivetime has 221,000.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst welcomed a 22,000 increase year-on-year in listeners to Lyric FM, which receivd 322,000 weekly listeners.

“The loyalty of Lyric listeners, alongside the gains in weekday and weekend reach and share for Radio 1, are testament to the continuing connection between audiences and these essential public services,” he said.

Newstalk FM recorded its largest ever daily audience figure of 480,000 listeners. 

The station said its market share is at an all-time high of 8%

The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk reached its highest daily listenership of 216,000, a 25% increase in the last year.

Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder has 153,000 listeners, followed by Newstalk Breakfast with 149,000 and Lunchtime Live with 113,000.

Today FM had an average daily audience of 520,000, with its 9am slot by Dave Moore hitting 230,000 listeners.

