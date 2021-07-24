#Open journalism No news is bad news

First major music festival since the pandemic began kicks off in the UK

40,000 people are in attendance this weekend.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Jul 2021, 2:41 PM
THE UK’S FIRST major music festival since the pandemic began is underway in Suffolk this weekend, with 40,000 people in attendance.

The four-day festival, which is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, requires festival goers to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or be double vaccinated to access the site.

Headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club will perform at the event.

Yesterday, the UK recorded 36,389 new cases and 64 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period.

It was the third day in a row that new Covid cases in the UK had fallen.

Social distancing rules were scrapped in England on Monday.

While Latitude is going ahead, some other festivals - such as Glastonbury – have been cancelled this year.

Latitude founder Melvin Benn told Sky News that he feels “very relaxed” and “not anxious at all” going into the event.

latitude-festival-2021-southwold Festival goers in Suffolk yesterday. Source: PA

Festival attendee, Rebecca Watson, a creative director from London, who had her nine-month-old daughter Minnie in a baby carrier on her front, said:

“It’s just amazing, isn’t it? It’s great.

“And also for Minnie, as she’s never seen any of this before. It’s so good to see people, and happiness.

“I think it’s the tonic everyone needed at the end of last year.”

Kris Spandler, from Brighton, who is working on a stand at the festival, said: “It feels amazing.

“Last night was an amazing feeling, everyone back together again.”

The Irish government is also holding a series of trialled sporting and entertainment events over the summer.

