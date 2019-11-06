This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Poll: Would a 'latte levy' encourage you to stop using disposable coffee cups?

The levy would be part of a range of measures proposed by the environment minister.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 8:38 AM
54 minutes ago 5,007 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4880731
The cost of takeaway coffee would rise if the levy is introduced.
Image: Shutterstock/Dragon Images
Image: Shutterstock/Dragon Images

A NUMBER OF new measures have been proposed by Environment Minister Richard Bruton in a bid to tackle plastic waste. 

One proposal, dubbed the ‘latte levy’ would see a tax of up to 25c put on coffee cups and Bruton said “when you consider that 22,000 disposable coffee and tea cups are used every hour, our first response must be to reduce the amount of waste created in the first place”. 

The long-mooted levy was a cause for concern among coffee shop owners prompting many to switch to more sustainable materials. Some already offer discounts to customers who bring their own reusable cups with them. 

So today we are asking: Would a ‘latte levy’ encourage you to stop using disposable coffee cups?


Poll Results:

Yes, I will switch to a reusable cup (369)
Yes, I already use my own reusable cup (321)
No (288)
I don't know/No opinion (64)




About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
COMMENTS (25)

