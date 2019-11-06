Poll: Would a 'latte levy' encourage you to stop using disposable coffee cups?

The cost of takeaway coffee would rise if the levy is introduced.

A NUMBER OF new measures have been proposed by Environment Minister Richard Bruton in a bid to tackle plastic waste.

One proposal, dubbed the ‘latte levy’ would see a tax of up to 25c put on coffee cups and Bruton said “when you consider that 22,000 disposable coffee and tea cups are used every hour, our first response must be to reduce the amount of waste created in the first place”.

The long-mooted levy was a cause for concern among coffee shop owners prompting many to switch to more sustainable materials. Some already offer discounts to customers who bring their own reusable cups with them.

