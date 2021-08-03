Poll: Do you use a reusable cup?

A LEVY ON disposable coffee cups looks set to be introduced later this year or early next year.

Precise details of the long-mooted ‘latte levy’ will be published at a later date, however, previous plans indicated that the levy would likely be up to 25 cent.

Ossian Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication, said the introduction of this environmental levy is “not primarily intended as a revenue-raising measure, but rather as a means of incentivising increased use of affordable reusable alternatives to disposable coffee cups”.

‘Keep cups’ are reusable receptacles that people bring to cafés to be filled up with coffee or other drinks and are designed to reduce waste. But do you use them?

