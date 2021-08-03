#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 August 2021
Poll: Do you use a reusable cup?

Single-use cups are to be hit with a levy in the coming months.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 11:13 AM
39 minutes ago 3,727 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/EvisDisha
Image: Shutterstock/EvisDisha

A LEVY ON disposable coffee cups looks set to be introduced later this year or early next year.

Precise details of the long-mooted ‘latte levy’ will be published at a later date, however, previous plans indicated that the levy would likely be up to 25 cent.

Ossian Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communication, said the introduction of this environmental levy is “not primarily intended as a revenue-raising measure, but rather as a means of incentivising increased use of affordable reusable alternatives to disposable coffee cups”.

‘Keep cups’ are reusable receptacles that people bring to cafés to be filled up with coffee or other drinks and are designed to reduce waste. But do you use them?


Poll Results:

Yes, regularly (270)
I own one but often forget to bring it (198)
No, I just buy coffee cups from cafés (177)
I'd have no use for a keep cup (135)




About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

