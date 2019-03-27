Funeral of leading HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan to take place in Clare today

THE FUNERAL OF Laura Brennan – a leading HPV vaccine campaigner – is set to take place in her home county of Clare today.

The 26-year-old will be laid to rest following a service at Ennis Cathedral at 1pm this afternoon.

After she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the age of 24, she became heavily involved in the campaign to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine to try to save lives.

She appeared in a number of promotional videos and spoke passionately as she advocated for girls to get the vaccine.

Although she initially went through treatment and was predicted to have a good chance of recovering, the cancer eventually spread to her lymph nodes.

Laura’s campaign started with her appearance in a HSE video last March 2018, when the service rolled out the second phase of its HPV vaccine information campaign.

In the video, she spoke of her previous optimism that her cancer could be cured and of the false hope that there was a “good chance” she could be cured.

“The vaccine saves lives,” she said. “It could have saved mine.”

Subsequent statistics have shown that the uptake rate of the HPV vaccine has risen since Laura began campaign. The reaction to the video was positive, and led to Laura appearing on the Late Late Show.

Tributes poured in for the Clare woman following her death last week, with Minister for Health Simon Harris, the Irish Cancer Society and the Marie Keating Foundation among those praising her for her work.

The Brennan family said: ”

Laura was a light in the life of everyone who knew her; a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. We are lost without her.

We are all incredibly proud of the work she did in the last 18 months to help protect other young women like herself from the cancer that has taken her life today.

Laura used her voice, her generosity and her energy to help parents to make informed choices and protect their daughters from cervical cancer

Laura is survived by her parents Bernie and Larry, and her brothers Colin, Fergal and Kevin.