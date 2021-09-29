#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Advertisement

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches sea after 10-day journey across island

Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when the molten rock tumbled into the Atlantic.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 11:53 AM
48 minutes ago 3,631 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5560733
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of this morning.
Image: SAUL SANTOS
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of this morning.
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of this morning.
Image: SAUL SANTOS

LAVA FROM A volcano on Spain’s Canary Islands has reached the sea after 10 days of wiping out hundreds of homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when the bright red molten rock tumbled into the Atlantic Ocean at 11pm last night.

The area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited for the lava to reach the water. Its erratic flows and changes in the terrain had slowed its progress.

Authorities established a security perimeter of 3kms and asked residents in the wider area to remain indoors with windows shut to avoid breathing in gases.

Lava flows from the September 19 eruption on La Palma have destroyed at least 589 buildings, mostly homes on the island’s southwestern side that were caught on a slope below the volcano.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported, thanks to the prompt evacuations of more than 6,000 people in the first hours after last week’s eruption.

La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The island is roughly 35 kilometres long and 19 kilometres wide at its broadest point.

Cleaning crews swept up ash in the island’s capital of Santa Cruz, while more small earthquakes that have rumbled under the volcano for weeks were registered by geologists.

The airport on La Palma, an important tourist destination along with its neighbouring islands, remained closed due to a huge ash cloud that Spain’s National Geographic Institute said reached up to four miles.

However, Laura Garces, the director of Spain air navigation authority Enaire, said that she does not foresee any major problems for other airports on the archipelago or major air routes.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie