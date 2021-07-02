#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 2 July 2021
Advertisement

Legislation enacted to allow drinking outside pubs and restaurants

The Bill was passed to deal with the issue of certain outdoor service not being covered by alcohol licences.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 2 Jul 2021, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 4,048 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5484127
People drinking and dining outdoors in Dublin today.
Image: Sam Boal
People drinking and dining outdoors in Dublin today.
People drinking and dining outdoors in Dublin today.
Image: Sam Boal

A BILL TO clarify the situation around outdoor drinking has been signed into law by the president. 

The legislation was approved this week to deal with on-street service by pubs and restaurants not being covered by alcohol licences.

President Micheal D Higgins today signed the Bill into law. 

A number of pubs in Galway were warned by gardaí last month that alcohol can not be served outside their premises.

The Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the legislation “provides the clarity that has been sought and ensures that we can deliver on our commitments for an outdoor summer”.

The law allows for the sale and consumption of alcohol in seated outdoor areas, including those authorised by local authorities or those privately owned adjacent to the licensed premises but not currently subject to a licence.

This will be subject to a number of conditions.

For those areas already given a permit by local authorities, these conditions would be the terms already set by the local authority, such as the number of customers allowed to be seated outside.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí will also be given powers to enforce this new legislation. The Public Order Act will apply to outdoor seated areas.

The provisions of the law will expire on 30 November unless renewed by the Oireachtas for a further period of six months.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie