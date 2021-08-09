#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 August 2021
Epstein accuser takes legal action against Prince Andrew over alleged assault

Virginia Giuffre said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act.

By Press Association Monday 9 Aug 2021, 11:04 PM
Prince Andrew
Image: Chris Jackson/PA Images
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew
Image: Chris Jackson/PA Images

ONE OF JEFFREY Epstein’s long-time accusers is taking legal action against the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit against Prince Andrew in Manhattan federal court.

In a statement, Giuffre said the lawsuit was brought under the Child Victims Act to allege she was trafficked to him and sexually abused by him.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” she said.

“The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.”

“I did not come to this decision lightly,” she added. “As a mother and a wife, my family comes first — and I know that this action will subject me to further attacks by Prince Andrew and his surrogates — but I knew if I did not pursue this action, I would be letting them and victims everywhere down.”

jeffrey-epstein-death Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre Source: BBC/PA Images

It is alleged in the lawsuit that the duke abused Giuffre on multiple occasions when she was under the age of 18.

It claimed that on one occasion, the prince sexually abused her in London at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell.

On another occasion, the duke assaulted her in Epstein’s New York mansion, the lawsuit claimed.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court, where she faces trial in November.

Epstein, 66, took his own life in a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019, a month after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

