This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You're kind of living on adrenaline': The build-up to one of Ireland's biggest summer festivals

The five-day street performance festival is taking place in Dublin and Cork next month.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 11:00 AM
7 minutes ago 277 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4701162

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

WHAT EXACTLY GOES into running a major five-day festival taking place in both Dublin and Cork? 

When do you have to start planning? How many people work to organise it all? How intense is the pressure of keeping thousands of people entertained for hours?

There are dozens of festivals and outdoor concerts taking place across Ireland this summer but the Laya Healthcare City Spectacular is a little different to the rest. It’s all based around street performance – and organisers fly performers in from around the world to to participate.

The festival is taking place in Dublin’s Merrion Square and Cork’s Fitzgerald Park on 12 to 14 July and 20 to 21 July respectively. Thousands of people are set to attend at each location and over 150 acts are set to participate.

Some of the major participants include internationally acclaimed Argentinian football freestyler Victor Rubilar, all-female aerial acrobatic show The Silver Starlets and a man who boasts 55 Guinness World Records (including one for pulling weights by his eye sockets), The Space Cowboy.

While the festival runs over just five days in total, preparations for the event have been well underway since this time last year, organisers say. 

TheJournal.ie caught up with festival director Shell Holden and commercial director Sinead McNamara this week to find how what works goes on behind the scenes.

“It’s a huge undertaking but I suppose we have it down pat at this stage,” McNamara said

“We’ve all been working together for years and we’re obviously very confident in what we do and we share the load effectively, so we get it done but we keep it small, we keep it tight and that works well for us.”

Although the festival is just two weeks away, Holden said that the busiest months for organisers were earlier in the year. 

“Once you come into January you actually feel like the festival is on in two weeks, not six months.

Our really super busy times I would always feel are March, April, May, half of June and then there will be a lot of press stuff, our performers will start coming over, it will be really, really busy but you’re kind of living on adrenaline then and living on excitement.

When it comes to picking street performers to take part in the event, Holden said she had built up solid relationships with many of the returning acts over her 12 years with the festival. 

She added: “You would rely on them [the performers] for new recommendations but then we would also hit up Covent Garden, Edinburgh Fringe, and we were over in Japan this year checking out new, exciting street performers that we can invite to the festival.”

Performer preparation

One performer who returns to Laya Healthcare’s City Spectacular on a regular basis is Irish magician, sword swallower and ventriloquist Jack Wise, who first took part in 2010. 

“They’re big audiences, they’re big crowds, you might have 700 people, so it’s [about] getting your crowd right from the beginning, pulling them in,” Wise said.

You never know what might happen during any given performance. 

Said Wise: “One time I had a dog come up in the middle of the show and he cocked his leg and peed. The audience loved it. So, you never know what’s going to happen.”

The festival

There’s more than street performances on offer at the Dublin and Cork events. 

There will also be a live music stage with a number of bands performing, a Just Eat street food market, a play area for children, vintage funfair rides and a wellness area.

“[The festival] has the very best of variety, so when you bring your family down to the Laya Healthcare City Spectacular, the one thing they’re guaranteed is they’re going to see something that they won’t see anywhere else in the world,” Wise said. 

The full line-up for the City Spectacular events in Dublin and Cork can be found here.

Reporting by Hayley Halpin, video by Andrew Roberts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie