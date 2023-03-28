LDA identifies 83-State owned sites with potential for 67,000 homes in 'medium to long-term'

THE LAND DEVELOPMENT Agency has identified 83-State owned land sites which it says could hold up 67,000 homes.

Sites understood to be in the report includes the Conyngham Road Bus Depot and Sandyford Mint in Dublin, as well as the ESB Networks premises on Sarsfield Road in Cork, land at Galway Harbour and the North Docks Bus Depot in Waterford.

However, the report is said to note that it would take between five and ten years for the first slate of houses, around 10,000, to be built.

The other homes are described as having “medium to long-term potential”.

A report on the use of public land will go before Cabinet this morning.

The LDA is a commercial, State-sponsored body that was established to coordinate land within public control that could provide affordable and social housing.

It’s understood the 83 sites have been chosen based on their potential ability to deliver affordable housing, facilitate the creation of new sustainable communities, and add to existing communities.

Almost half of the sites (38) are in Dublin, 14 are in Cork, six in Limerick, eight in Galway and four in Waterford.

The sites are also located in five regional centres, including four in both Sligo and Dundalk, two apiece in Letterkenny and Athlone, and one in Drogheda.

While much of the land involved is brownfield and located in existing urban centres, other sites are currently in use by public bodies.

As a result, any plans by Government to develop housing on them will require consultation.

Any move to develop affordable or social housing on lands in use by public bodies will be “subject to due diligence, consultation, and the normal planning processes”.

It’s understood Cabinet will be informed that the process is likely to be complex, and that projects will take varying lengths of time to complete depending on the level of constraints involved.

The LDA also has an existing near-term delivery pipeline, which includes 5,000 affordable homes, either under construction or in planning, and 5,000 Project Tosaigh, affordable purchase and cost rental homes.

Project Tosaigh is a market engagement initiative that aims to accelerate delivery of housing on sites with full planning permission that are not currently being developed by private sector owners due to financing and other constraints.

The project aims to deliver 5,000 affordable homes for purchase or rent by the end of 2026.