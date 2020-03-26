Man arrested following theft aboard naval vessel docked at Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin

GARDAÍ AND DEFENCE Forces are investigating the burglary of a naval vessel docked at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin.

The burglary occurred aboard the LÉ Bernard Shaw at around 1.10am on Wednesday morning at the Dublin quayside.

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged in relation to the incident. He appeared before the Central Criminal Courts yesterday afternoon in relation to the charge.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said it “places the highest priority in ensuring the security of all of its installations and facilities.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett was also docked at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in recent weeks and is being used as a test centre for Covid-19.