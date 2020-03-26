This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 26 March, 2020
Man arrested following theft aboard naval vessel docked at Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Dublin

The LÉ Bernard Shaw is docked in Dublin at present.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 26 Mar 2020, 10:51 AM
GARDAÍ AND DEFENCE Forces are investigating the burglary of a naval vessel docked at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin. 

The burglary occurred aboard the LÉ Bernard Shaw at around 1.10am on Wednesday morning at the Dublin quayside.

A man in his 30s was arrested and charged in relation to the incident. He appeared before the Central Criminal Courts yesterday afternoon in relation to the charge. 

A Defence Forces spokesperson said it “places the highest priority in ensuring the security of all of its installations and facilities.

The LÉ Samuel Beckett was also docked at Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in recent weeks and is being used as a test centre for Covid-19.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

