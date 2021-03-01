#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 1 March 2021
Advertisement

Irish Navy detains Belgian fishing boat off southwest coast

The vessel was detained for alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 1 Mar 2021, 5:31 PM
41 minutes ago 6,759 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5369150
The LÉ James Joyce detained the vessel 65 nautical miles from Mizen Head.
Image: Defence Forces Press Office
The LÉ James Joyce detained the vessel 65 nautical miles from Mizen Head.
The LÉ James Joyce detained the vessel 65 nautical miles from Mizen Head.
Image: Defence Forces Press Office

THE LÉ JAMES Joyce Irish Naval Service vessel has detained a Belgian registered fishing boat approximately 65 nautical miles South-East of Mizen Head.

The boat was detained yesterday afternoon due to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The LÉ James Joyce escorted the vessel to Castletownbere, Co Cork, where it was handed over to the gardaí.

This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021. The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.

The LÉ James Joyce has been in operation since 2015. The Naval Service previously deployed it to the Mediterranean to help save migrants and refugees seeking to make their way to Europe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie