Irish Navy detains Belgian fishing boat off southwest coast

THE LÉ JAMES Joyce Irish Naval Service vessel has detained a Belgian registered fishing boat approximately 65 nautical miles South-East of Mizen Head.

The boat was detained yesterday afternoon due to alleged breaches of fishing regulations. The LÉ James Joyce escorted the vessel to Castletownbere, Co Cork, where it was handed over to the gardaí.

This is the first vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021. The Defence Forces conducts at sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.

The LÉ James Joyce has been in operation since 2015. The Naval Service previously deployed it to the Mediterranean to help save migrants and refugees seeking to make their way to Europe.