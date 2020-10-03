Fire breaks out on Irish navy vessel in Cork

The LÉ Niamh ship, where the fire broke out.

A FIRE BROKE out today on the LÉ Niamh in Cork, the Defence Forces has confirmed.

The fire occurred while the 80-metre ship was docked in the city. No injures have been reported from the fire, which is now being investigated.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “While a full investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted, it is thought to have started in a stores compartment adjacent to where cutting work was being carried out by engineers.”

“The ships Duty Watch responded to the alarm and carried out first aid firefighting to contain the fire and prevent any spread.

“The scene has now been handed over to Cobh Local Area Fire Brigade,” the spokesperson said.