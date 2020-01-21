This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's LÉ Róisín to undergo €250,000 facelift as equipment becomes 'obsolete'

The naval vessel was built in Appledore Shipyards in the UK and entered service in 1999.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,097 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4972419
LÉ Róisín
Image: Óglaigh Na hÉireann
LÉ Róisín
LÉ Róisín
Image: Óglaigh Na hÉireann

IRISH NAVAL VESSEL the LÉ Róisín is to undergo a €250,000 facelift as Ireland’s Naval Service works to upgrade its fleet. 

The naval vessel was built at Appledore Shipyards in the UK and entered service in 1999.

Since 2016, it has been involved in the rescue of migrants after being deployed to the Mediterranean in 2016 during the European Migrant Crisis. 

At the time, the Naval Service vessel carried 60 crew under the command of the ship’s captain Lieutenant Commander Ultan Finegan.

Service life of an Irish Naval Service ship is determined by its level of operational activity -  commonly 30 years, a Defence Forces spokesperson told TheJournal.ie

“Due to their [her] age, much of the auxiliary equipment onboard is coming to the end of its useful life or is becoming obsolete and requires to be replaced in a structured manner,” they said. 

The Mid-Life Extension Programme of The LÉ Róisín commenced in March 2019. The vessel is currently in dry-sock in Cobh, Co Cork. 

The Department plans to hire a contractor for nine weeks to undertake interior upgrades to the LÉ Roisín including overhauling its interior, marine installations and repairs. 

Onboard facilities for crew members include a gymnasium and private accommodation. 

It’s expected the vessel will be out of operation until May. 

Related Read

30.04.19 Ireland's fourth offshore patrol vessel, the LÉ George Bernard Shaw, has been officially commissioned

Ireland’s Naval Service currently has eight vessels in operation, including the recently commissioned LÉ George Bernard Shaw. 

The LÉ Samuel Beckett was delivered in April 2014; the LÉ James Joyce was delivered in 2015; and the LÉ William Butler Yeats was delivered in 2016.

Once upgrade works on the LÉ Róisín are complete, a Mid-Life Extension Programme for the LÉ Niamh will begin. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie